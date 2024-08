Auböck and Co. in the “stinking” Seine for the first time

"Tastes rock solid"

Felix Auböck and Jan Hercog will not do another session before the 10 km competition on Friday. "We'll go to the pool tomorrow. Jumping in there again is also a risk of swallowing water that you don't necessarily want to swallow," said Bär. The water quality in the Seine, where the triathlon competitions also took place, has been causing problems since the start of the Games. Germany's swimmer Florian Wellbrock takes it with humor. "It tasted rock solid."