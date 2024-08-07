Good conditions for Perseids nights this year

Measures against light pollution called for

The annual shower of shooting stars was also recently used by the umbrella organization for the environment (UWD) as an opportunity to draw attention to the continuing increase in light pollution. According to the association, it only gets really dark nationwide in untouched night oases, such as around the Kaunergrat Nature Park House in Kaunertal, in the Attersee-Traunsee Star Park, at the Almhaus on Hochbäreneck or in the Gesäuse National Park in Johnsbach. The border triangle between Styria, Lower Austria and Upper Austria is also one of the regions in Europe least affected by light pollution. In view of this finding, better legislation is needed to curb artificial lighting.