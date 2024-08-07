Moon hardly disturbs
Good conditions for Perseids nights this year
This year's celestial constellation could make for particularly magical shooting star nights: when the Perseids meteor stream passes over the sky in a few days' time, the spectacle will hardly be disturbed by moonlight.
Although the maximum of the phenomenon on Monday (August 12) falls in the afternoon or early evening hours in this country, many sightings can also be expected after that. Provided there is a clear view of the night sky, emphasizes the Vienna Astronomy Association (WAA).
Dust grains collide with the Earth's atmosphere
Every year in mid-August, the Earth crosses the orbit of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, whose dust trail produces the Perseids shower of shooting stars. This happens because the dust grains collide with the Earth's atmosphere at an average speed of around 60 kilometers per second. There they vaporize at high altitude and cause the air behind them to glow. The name "Perseids" comes from the fact that it looks as if stars are falling from the constellation of Perseus.
The meteor stream is also called "Tears of St. Lawrence" because its appearance coincides with the name day of the martyr Lawrence on August 10 and was once interpreted as the tears of heaven over his martyrdom. The constellation rises in the north-east late in the evening in mid-August and climbs into the eastern half of the sky until dawn.
Tuesday night perfect for sightings
When observing the absolute maximum on August 12 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., daylight interferes in our latitudes. However, as the maximum is "relatively wide", as WAA President Alexander Pikhard explained, more meteor sightings can be expected throughout the night on Tuesday. There will be relatively little disturbing light from the moon, as the waxing crescent moon will not produce much optical noise. Moreover, on the night of the Perseids' peak, the moon sets in Vienna at 10.52 p.m., according to Pikhard, who, unlike in previous years, is not planning any public viewing with the WAA this year.
Measures against light pollution called for
The annual shower of shooting stars was also recently used by the umbrella organization for the environment (UWD) as an opportunity to draw attention to the continuing increase in light pollution. According to the association, it only gets really dark nationwide in untouched night oases, such as around the Kaunergrat Nature Park House in Kaunertal, in the Attersee-Traunsee Star Park, at the Almhaus on Hochbäreneck or in the Gesäuse National Park in Johnsbach. The border triangle between Styria, Lower Austria and Upper Austria is also one of the regions in Europe least affected by light pollution. In view of this finding, better legislation is needed to curb artificial lighting.
Binoculars or telescopes restrict visibility
No special equipment is needed to observe the Perseids. Most potential sightings - up to a maximum of 100 per hour - occur in areas where there is sufficient darkness, such as in the mountains. As binoculars or telescopes narrow the field of vision, they are actually a hindrance when viewing the Perseids. According to the WAA, the phenomenon can be observed until August 24.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.