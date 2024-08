Lijnders: “I loved our game today!”

Maurits Kjaergaard (Salzburg double goalscorer): "We are very happy with the way we played and did well in both halves. I hope I can score more goals this season than last season. We have more space and more freedom in the new system and are very happy that the new coach is here. We have to play like we did today next week. Our goal is to progress. It's a shame that Twente scored at the end."