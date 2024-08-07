Water can now be pumped into Lake Zicksee

The "good old days are unfortunately over"

The water level in the Zicksee used to be around one and a half meters. Much began to change with the construction of a main canal in the 1950s. Since the early 1990s, the lake has repeatedly struggled to dry out, especially in the summer months. After the groundwater level dropped sharply in 2022, it was no longer possible to pump water in - Lake Zicksee dried up completely.