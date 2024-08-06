Ford Capri: Of name, sound, smoke and reach

Actually an Explorer

And now there's the Capri. It is the sister model of the recently presented Explorer, so it also carries the electric platform purchased from VW underneath, but the look is independent. Not only in the coupé-like roof shape, but also at the front, which is more sporty than bulky. The flat radiator grille, just like the strongly sculpted shoulder line and the rounded rear side window, is intended to be reminiscent of the eponymous model. To what extent this has been successful is for everyone to judge for themselves.