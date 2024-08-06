F... you, Goethe
Ford Capri: Of name, sound, smoke and reach
Automotive history knows several Ford models with legendary names. These include the Mustang and Capri. Now that the Mustang has long since become an electric SUV, the same will soon apply to the Capri. Classic car fans are horrified, while the manufacturer is celebrating "the return of a legend".
"A name is smoke and mirrors", as Goethe once said in Faust - this legendary phrase seems to be the motto of many a car manufacturer. Renault is turning the Espace into an SUV, Mitsubishi's smallest model is called the Space Star and Ford's E-SUV bears the name of the muscle car par excellence. Shall we add the electric Porsches with the name Turbo to the list? Actually, yes.
Actually an Explorer
And now there's the Capri. It is the sister model of the recently presented Explorer, so it also carries the electric platform purchased from VW underneath, but the look is independent. Not only in the coupé-like roof shape, but also at the front, which is more sporty than bulky. The flat radiator grille, just like the strongly sculpted shoulder line and the rounded rear side window, is intended to be reminiscent of the eponymous model. To what extent this has been successful is for everyone to judge for themselves.
At 4.63 meters and with the same wheelbase, the Capri is around 15 centimeters longer than its platform brother, which is mainly due to the rear overhang. Above this is the luggage compartment with a capacity of 570 liters (1510 liters with the seat bench folded down), which is covered by a large tailgate.
Choice of two drive systems
In terms of drive and battery, the crossover coupé will initially be launched exclusively with the Long Range battery with a capacity of at least 77 kWh, which can be combined with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. In the first case, 210 kW/286 hp is available, with a range of 627 kilometers. If two motors are on board, the output increases to 250 kW/340 hp, while the range drops to 592 kilometers despite two additional kilowatt hours of capacity.
Both variants can be charged with up to 11 kW at wallboxes and normal charging points, while the rear-wheel drive model can charge with 135 kW and the all-wheel drive variant with 185 kWh. Further versions are likely to follow, including an entry-level model with a smaller battery.
The top speed is limited to 180 km/h. The standard sprint times are 6.4 and 5.3 seconds respectively.
The Capri should be available from the end of the year. The price list starts at a good 51,000 euros. This puts the Capri around 2500 euros above the Explorer. It is only around 1000 euros more expensive than VW's closest technology relative, the ID.5 Pro. A variant with a 52 kWh battery and 170 hp will be added at the beginning of 2025, which will cost around 45,000 euros.
The Capri story
As with the Explorer, Ford has drawn on its own history for the name. However, while the SUV was based on a model that was particularly popular in the USA, the Capri is a thoroughly European model. Although the sports coupé, which was built in Cologne and England from 1969, borrowed from the US pony cars, it was developed in and for Europe. Until the mid-1980s, it formed a sporty trio with the Opel Manta and VW Scirocco, which was particularly popular with young drivers given the relatively low prices for a lot of engine power.
