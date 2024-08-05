CL qualification
30 million at stake for Salzburg
"To be or not to be, that is the question here," was the line in Shakespeare's tragedy "Hamlet". "To qualify or not to qualify" is the question in Salzburg. Where the Champions League qualifiers should by no means turn into a tragedy. Because a fortune awaits the Bulls there.
The Champions League is not only the ultimate in club soccer in sporting terms, but also economically. Whoever makes it to the main competition can look forward to a good "Marie". Sturm Graz has already hit the jackpot with the championship title and the fixed ticket that goes with it. Now Salzburg has to jump two hurdles to get the ball rolling again on the Salzach. If you add up the entry fee, club ranking, TV and spectator income, over €30 million is at stake for the Bulls. And that's not even counting the points bonuses.
It is therefore clear how important the duels with Twente are. "The anticipation is huge," explained neo-captain Janis Blaswich. "We are hungry. I also think it's good that we didn't win our first league game 3:0 or 4:0. That way everyone knows what to do."
Coach Pep Lijnders is keen to compare himself to his compatriots ("It's easier to get information"), who have no big stars in their ranks and come through the collective. "We want to show that we want to go far. The fans have something to look forward to," explained the 41-year-old. Last-minute supporters are welcome, 14,000 tickets have been sold so far.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.