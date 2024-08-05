30 million at stake for Salzburg

The Champions League is not only the ultimate in club soccer in sporting terms, but also economically. Whoever makes it to the main competition can look forward to a good "Marie". Sturm Graz has already hit the jackpot with the championship title and the fixed ticket that goes with it. Now Salzburg has to jump two hurdles to get the ball rolling again on the Salzach. If you add up the entry fee, club ranking, TV and spectator income, over €30 million is at stake for the Bulls. And that's not even counting the points bonuses.