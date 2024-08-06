Pensioner outraged: “It’s a matter of life and death”

Rudolf Fröhler is a pensioner who lives near a level crossing in Mauerkirchen. The 74-year-old has plenty of time to explore his surroundings. And that's why he's noticed that the barrier often doesn't work there. "I've seen it four times. And on July 15, nothing worked at all between 8 and 11 pm. The traffic lights were red, but the barrier was open. During the three hours, the train driver must have known that the Klumpert wasn't working, as there was a signal every time he drove past. I just hope that action is finally taken now before an accident happens," says Fröhler indignantly.