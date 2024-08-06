Own study underway
Why the driest region doubts the water study
There has been a lot of criticism of the Greenpeace drinking water study: more than half of the municipalities affected by "acute water shortages by 2050" are in Lower Austria, with the driest region being the greater Marchfeld area. Thirteen mayors reacted at lightning speed: they are carrying out their own checks and looking for solutions at the same time.
July was characterized by heat waves and heavy thunderstorms, with a deviation of around 2 degrees, it was clearly too warm. However, there were major regional differences.
One reason why the association of 13 municipalities in the southern Weinviertel wants to get to the bottom of the not uncontroversial report itself: on the one hand, they are a long way from water shortages (see Marchfeldkanal section below), yet all municipalities are classified as "at risk".
There are also reports from official measuring points: In the eastern flat and hilly areas of the Weinviertel, July was actually far too dry, with a minus of 70 to 90 percent. In Hohenau an der March, it only rained 4 liters per square meter for the entire month. Since measurements began in 1948, there has never been so little precipitation in a July here.
Conclusion: Even if some forecasts seem exaggerated, the "warning calls" should not be taken lightly.
A study is now to bring clarity to the cooperation project called "Klar!". "This study is therefore intended to provide a technical overview for the municipalities and their decision-makers. It will also provide an overview of the expected drinking water situation and create a simple, striking picture of the situation," explains KLAR! manager Alexander Wimmer. The total costs will be around €30,000. LEADER is providing 80% of the funding.
There is currently no cause for concern and measures are being prepared and climate-proofed for the future!
„KLAR!“-Regionssprecher Stefan Flotz
Not only data control, but also measures are important
The key questions: What is the situation with our water? How much do we have? What do we do with it? What happens after we use our water? The commissioned company RIOCOM is well informed in this regard - as an office with expertise in the areas of renaturation, risk management, flood protection, disaster prevention and simulation.
Marchfeld Canal - a vein of life and water
Thanks to the Marchfeld Canal, the region can be supplied with sufficient water even during particularly long periods of drought and heat. Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf: "The Marchfeld Canal has multiple benefits for the entire region. Local food production is ensured by irrigation water, a well-developed network of cycle paths offers attractive local recreational opportunities and the near-natural design makes a significant contribution to biodiversity."
Southern Weinviertel small region
To actively meet the challenges of climate change and adaptation, the 13 municipalities of Auersthal, Bad Pirawarth, Ebenthal, Gaweinstal, Groß-Schweinbarth, Hohenruppersdorf, Matzen-Raggendorf, Prottes, Schönkirchen-Reyersdorf, Spannberg, Sulz im Weinviertel, Velm-Götzendorf and Zistersdorf are taking part in the KLAR! program.
