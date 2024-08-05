Playground supervisors ensure good togetherness

Control round by bike

20-year-old Yusuf Celik is one of three playground supervisors and is already in his third year on the job this year. He rides around the playgrounds on his bike and checks that everything is in order. From the skate and artificial turf pitch on the "Gastra" to the "Schafplatz" and the "Frutzdamm", he does his rounds and makes sure that the rules of the game are being observed. Incidents such as damage to property or conflict-laden incidents are reported to the local police, the building yard and Andreas Wally from the Youth, Culture and Sport department.