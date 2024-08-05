In Rankweil since 2003
Playground supervisors ensure good togetherness
The warm summer evenings invite young people to spend time together in public places. In Rankweil, the "Gastra" sports and leisure facility is a popular meeting place - and therefore also a place for playground supervisors.
They come into contact with young people at places like "Gastra" to sensitize them to rules of conduct and raise awareness of the proper use of public facilities. The aim is to prevent conflicts with neighbors over noise or damaged playground equipment.
Control round by bike
20-year-old Yusuf Celik is one of three playground supervisors and is already in his third year on the job this year. He rides around the playgrounds on his bike and checks that everything is in order. From the skate and artificial turf pitch on the "Gastra" to the "Schafplatz" and the "Frutzdamm", he does his rounds and makes sure that the rules of the game are being observed. Incidents such as damage to property or conflict-laden incidents are reported to the local police, the building yard and Andreas Wally from the Youth, Culture and Sport department.
The idea is a success. "Summer supervision of public spaces was introduced back in 2003 and has proven its worth to this day," confirms Mayor Katharina Wöß-Krall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.