Amon Amarth: “We don’t lean back when we’re successful”

Like the other guys in the band, you come from a Swedish working class background. Does that make you approach things with a different ambition?

To be successful, you have to work damn hard. And above all, you have to set your goals precisely. People know where we come from and who we are. We used to have jobs, but for some time now it's just been the band. That's why we can tour more and work a lot more with the band. Why should you sit back when you have more success? We are at a level where we have a great and big crew, a big label and a knowledgeable management. But nobody can do the job of writing good music and playing a good concert for you. If you're dusting off a record deal and want to sit back and relax, then you're definitely in the wrong business. There's always something to do here. How can we make the music even better? What do we do with the stage? How can we minimize costs and still improve the show? Most of the work happens when and where the audience isn't there.