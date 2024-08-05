The wrong tradesmen and their dirty tricks

It's a dirty front, isn't it?

Recently, fraudulent façade cleaners have been up to mischief in Burgenland. They ring the doorbell wherever they come across houses that are obviously getting on in years and make the owner a tempting-sounding offer for cleaning. A gift, right? "Several men then go into action with sometimes adventurous equipment," says a police spokesperson. And when the work is done, usually more badly than right? "Then a much higher sum than agreed is demanded, and threats are made."