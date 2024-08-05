A look inside the fast food kitchen after “moldy burger”

Devastated

"The employees were devastated by the mold," says Marschalek, explaining that they had to fight for several days to motivate people. She herself has been working for McDonald's for 40 years and opened her first branch in Hollabrunn 27 years ago. In Waidhofen - where the "Mäci" opened a year and a half ago - there are many long-serving staff who previously worked in Zwettl, for example. This ranges from the chef, who has been working there for 28 years, to the restaurant manager Robert Jahoda, who has been on board for six years. Many of the experienced Waidhofen team come from the Czech Republic and now have a much shorter commute to work.