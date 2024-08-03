Shooting during the closed season

However, this is contradicted by the BirdLife biologist Bernhard Paces, who was asked by Tierschutz Austria about this and considers it impossible to visually distinguish between breeding wood pigeons and non-breeders in a flock. His findings: "When hunting wood pigeon flocks during the breeding season, it cannot be assumed that they only consist of non-breeders simply because they contain more than two birds." Shooting wood pigeons during the closed season inevitably results in the killing of breeding birds.