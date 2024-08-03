-
Shooting during the closed season
On March 22, the Sankt Marienkirchen hunting association submitted an application on its own behalf to the BH Schärding. In it, they suggested that they be allowed to hunt wood pigeons during the closed season in the area of their cooperative hunt this year too.
And indeed, on June 21, the district authority ordered the compulsory shooting of 24 wood pigeons during the breeding season. This exception to the closed season was justified by the expected damage to agricultural crops such as barley and rapeseed. As a precautionary measure, the BH ruled out a suspensive effect in the event of any appeals against the shooting decision.
However, the Tierschutz Austria association now intends to take legal action against this. "We have lodged an appeal against this decision by the district authority with the provincial administrative court," confirms Michaela Lehner, the organization's head lawyer. The aim is to have the compulsory culling order revoked and the appeal granted suspensive effect.
In Upper Austria, protected game species may not be hunted, caught or deliberately killed during the closed season, according to the current provincial hunting law (§ 42 para. 2). Exceptions may only be granted if there is no other satisfactory solution and the favorable conservation status of the game species concerned is maintained.
According to Tierschutz Austria, the contested decision by the Schärding district authority is blatantly flawed. An official expert is quoted as follows: "From a hunting point of view, the shooting of non-sexually mature flock pigeons is unproblematic, as they are easy to recognize in flight (flock) and are not involved in the breeding business."
However, this is contradicted by the BirdLife biologist Bernhard Paces, who was asked by Tierschutz Austria about this and considers it impossible to visually distinguish between breeding wood pigeons and non-breeders in a flock. His findings: "When hunting wood pigeon flocks during the breeding season, it cannot be assumed that they only consist of non-breeders simply because they contain more than two birds." Shooting wood pigeons during the closed season inevitably results in the killing of breeding birds.
Tierschutz Austria also criticizes the fact that no alternative to shooting - such as taking out insurance to cover bird damage - is considered in the BH decision.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.