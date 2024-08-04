15,000 kilowatt peak
Province steps on the gas for the expansion of PV systems
Governor Thomas Stelzer has set an ambitious target: Much more solar power, away from oil and gas and more electric cars. Photovoltaic systems with an output of 15,000 kilowatt peak are to be installed on provincial buildings by 2030.
Two stand on the roof, one holds the ladder. In the caricature by Milan A. Ilic, it is Governor Thomas Stelzer and Provincial Energy Councillor Markus Achleitner who are installing solar panels in the eyes of the illustrator. The leader is FPÖ provincial councillor Günther Steinkellner - after all, the largest system to date (including a 1000 KW storage system) is being installed on the building of "his" road maintenance depot in Ansfelden, for which he is politically responsible.
15,000 kilowatt peak by 2030
In all seriousness: Stelzer has stipulated that systems with an output of 15,000 kilowatt peak must be installed on the roofs of provincial buildings by 2030. This year alone, systems with a total of 2,000 kWp will be installed on the roofs, next year it will be 2,100.
No more oil and gas
A look at the budget shows how high the investment costs are: Finance Officer Stelzer has reserved three million euros a year for this, but many more millions for increasing the energy efficiency of public buildings. The goal here is also ambitious: in 2027 - an election year, by the way - the last oil heating system is to be removed from a state building and no more gas is to be burned by 2035. Currently, 29 buildings (including district administrative offices) are still supplied and heated with gas. And the company car fleet is also set to become more electric.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
