Province steps on the gas for the expansion of PV systems

No more oil and gas

A look at the budget shows how high the investment costs are: Finance Officer Stelzer has reserved three million euros a year for this, but many more millions for increasing the energy efficiency of public buildings. The goal here is also ambitious: in 2027 - an election year, by the way - the last oil heating system is to be removed from a state building and no more gas is to be burned by 2035. Currently, 29 buildings (including district administrative offices) are still supplied and heated with gas. And the company car fleet is also set to become more electric.