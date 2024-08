How Russell digests his disqualification

"Breaks my heart"

The summer break will do Russell good. After his victory in Belgium was disallowed, he was almost inconsolable. "It breaks my heart to have been disqualified from today's race. It was an incredible Grand Prix," said the Briton, who was able to feel like a three-time Grand Prix winner for at least around two hours after a courageous one-stop strategy. He was then disqualified because his car was underweight, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 105th victory.