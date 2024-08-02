Tyrol in Altach
Relegation candidates start with a direct duel
The new Bundesliga season kicks off on Saturday for the two western clubs Altach and Wattens. According to one bookmaker, the two hottest relegation candidates of the new season will clash at 5pm in the Cashpoint Arena.
Betting on Altach to be crowned Bundesliga champions at Betting Tip 3 would be extremely lucrative if they are successful. With a stake of just ten euros, you would receive 2000 euros. Twelfth place would pay far less - just 33 euros. The same amount would be paid if tomorrow's opponents, WSG Tirol, finish bottom of the table. This means that both clubs will start the new season as favorites for the "red lantern".
However, Altach not only carry this burden into the game, but also that of the cup embarrassment against Donaufeld (0:2). Captain Lukas Jäger, who had to sit out the game in Vienna due to health problems, does not want to throw the baby out with the bathwater before the start of the season: "Of course we told each other the things that didn't go well."
However, the man from Alberschwende is keen to ensure that such discussions remain within normal bounds. Because: "Nobody wanted to lose at Donaufeld. So there was certainly no lack of attitude." What else? "The quality in attack was not enough to score a goal in Vienna. What's more, both of Donaufeld's shots on goal were on target," the 30-year-old knows the answer. Coach Joachim Standfest has kept the training week "normal". "It wouldn't do any good to throw everything overboard now," says Jäger.
Not an issue internally
When asked about the longstanding lull in the Rheindörfler's offense, the captain asks for understanding: "We don't want to constantly make an issue of it. If it's always on our minds, it becomes a burden for our attacking players," the midfielder is certain.
Nevertheless, he also knows that the knot has to burst at some point. And he is convinced that it will: "We played a lot of good games last year and didn't reward ourselves. I don't think it will take much to finally play more successful soccer," concludes Jäger.
