Kleinwalsertal is back on the ski map

"In the spring we had a snow course together in Sölden, and recently we also went to the Stilfserjoch twice," reveals Marie Therese, who is the first Kleinwalsertal girl to make it into a Ski Austria squad since Stefanie Schuster - bronze medal winner in the 1999 World Championship downhill in Vail/Beaver Creek and currently Vice President of the Vorarlberg Ski Association. "The fact that we only had five skiers on these courses meant that I was able to learn a lot for myself."