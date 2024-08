Father drowned in front of his children

Suddenly drowned

The man was swimming with his children in Lake Wolfgangsee in the Abersee area and had accompanied them while they were sitting on an inflatable paddle boat (SUP). A thunderstorm came up and he allegedly wanted to get the children out of the water quickly. He suddenly sank five meters from the jetty. During the diving operation, the Czech - who is said to be between 40 and 45 years old - was found and rescued at a depth of eight meters using a diving search chain.