The air is getting better and better

Trend confirmed over many years

The long-term downward trend is therefore continuing: over the past ten years, particulate matter pollution has fallen by 33.3 percent for PM10 particles and by 52.6 percent for the much smaller PM2.5 particles. Nitrogen dioxide fell by 38.9 percent during this time. "The data shows that the air in our country has been trending cleaner for many years. There are several reasons for this: Cars are becoming less polluting, heating cleaner, housing more ecological," explains Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf. We are already well positioned for even lower limit values in the future.