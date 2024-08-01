Vorteilswelt
Free of charge on Saturday

Everything about the GAK comeback in the Krone ePaper

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 15:00

Only a few hours left until the start of the Bundesliga on Friday - and therefore only a few hours until GAK celebrates its comeback in the top division. The "Krone" wants to bring the return to as many people as possible: In the ePaper, the digital "Krone", you can find the GAK coverage on Saturday free of charge and with just a few clicks.

comment0 Kommentare

The GAK is back! There is a red euphoria in Graz that has not been seen in the provincial capital for a long time. The promoted team led by captain Marco Perchtold and Co. is smiling from billboards in Graz, and the comeback of the traditional club after 17 long years in the top flight is also seen as beneficial by many competitors in the Bundesliga.

On Friday, however, the Merkur Arena in Graz-Liebenau will be a "red bear" when Gernot Messner's team hosts Red Bull Salzburg (20:30) - a first acid test for the promoted team.

The "Krone" ePaper will be available to all readers in Styria on Saturday. (Bild: Mediaprint)
The "Krone" ePaper will be available to all readers in Styria on Saturday.
(Bild: Mediaprint)

As a gleaning of the opening match, the "Steirerkrone" will serve you the coverage of the league match with all the facts, interviews and analyses on Saturday for breakfast in the free ePaper, the digital edition of your "Kronen Zeitung". The usual reading pleasure, clearly laid out - and with the latest news. Simply click into the "Krone" ePaper and read all about the GAK's comeback. It doesn't matter whether you live in the center of Graz or in a more remote region of Styria. With the "Krone" ePaper you are always up to date wherever you are - even if you are on vacation at the beach, you can enjoy your usual "Krone" coverage of the Bundesliga hit with just a few clicks. Free of charge!

Click here for the Krone ePaper:
https:// epaper.krone.at/dashboard.act?region=stenns 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
