Storm captain competes with the queen of tearjerkers

Double winner - a magical word in soccer! Hardly any club in this country manages it. With the exception of Salzburg, where the double already had an inflationary aftertaste. Until Sturm snatched both titles from the Croesus this year. "It took some time to realize what we had achieved," says Stefan Hierländer. "On the first day of my vacation after the celebrations, many memories of my last eight years at Sturm came flooding back," says the captain, who was recently given a nice sentence by Christian Ilzer: "As long as I'm coach here, 'Hierli' will be my captain! He is extremely important on and off the pitch."