The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger thinks of herself
How I consistently use the summer and the quiet weeks of the vacations for myself. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with her family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Now, in the middle of the year, is the ideal time to think about yourself. I like to use the vacation period for this - the change of scenery makes the necessary reflection much easier. What went well this year? What goals have I achieved? Where can I keep at it and keep working?
When there's not much going on in the office and the children are at vacation camp, it's good to finally put yourself first. This even works if it only works for a few hours a day, because the to-dos don't take a break and everyday life has to go on. But breaks are a must and I have found that it is much more beneficial to consciously pause a few times a day instead of channeling everything into a week's vacation or a few days of "time out".
Drawing boundaries and saying "no"
When I reflect on the last few months in this way, I try to look at the situation as objectively as possible. The imminent start of school is already casting its shadow and I rely on good planning and time management so that I don't get bogged down between work and everyday organization. This includes setting realistic daily goals and saying "No!" from time to time. That's how I manage to set boundaries and communicate them. This not only helps me and my self-care, but also sets an example for the children. They learn what I never learned: to take good care of themselves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.