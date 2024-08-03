Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger thinks of herself

03.08.2024 05:45

How I consistently use the summer and the quiet weeks of the vacations for myself. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with her family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

Now, in the middle of the year, is the ideal time to think about yourself. I like to use the vacation period for this - the change of scenery makes the necessary reflection much easier. What went well this year? What goals have I achieved? Where can I keep at it and keep working?

When there's not much going on in the office and the children are at vacation camp, it's good to finally put yourself first. This even works if it only works for a few hours a day, because the to-dos don't take a break and everyday life has to go on. But breaks are a must and I have found that it is much more beneficial to consciously pause a few times a day instead of channeling everything into a week's vacation or a few days of "time out".

Drawing boundaries and saying "no"
When I reflect on the last few months in this way, I try to look at the situation as objectively as possible. The imminent start of school is already casting its shadow and I rely on good planning and time management so that I don't get bogged down between work and everyday organization. This includes setting realistic daily goals and saying "No!" from time to time. That's how I manage to set boundaries and communicate them. This not only helps me and my self-care, but also sets an example for the children. They learn what I never learned: to take good care of themselves.

