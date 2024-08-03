The little messenger thinks of herself

Drawing boundaries and saying "no"

When I reflect on the last few months in this way, I try to look at the situation as objectively as possible. The imminent start of school is already casting its shadow and I rely on good planning and time management so that I don't get bogged down between work and everyday organization. This includes setting realistic daily goals and saying "No!" from time to time. That's how I manage to set boundaries and communicate them. This not only helps me and my self-care, but also sets an example for the children. They learn what I never learned: to take good care of themselves.