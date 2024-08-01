Every second graduate leaves Austria again

193,000 vacancies unfilled across Austria

There is currently a shortage of 193,000 employees across Austria, with the greatest shortage in the tourism, trade and transport sectors. The majority of job advertisements are aimed at people with an apprenticeship qualification. In addition, more than half of the entrepreneurs surveyed stated that they would like to train more apprentices, also in order to keep them in the company in the long term. However, there is often a lack of suitable applicants. But it is not just apprentices who are in short supply; the Austrian economy is also missing out on a lot of talented university graduates.