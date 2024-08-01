Buried meters deep
After thunderstorm: debris flow entered road tunnel
After a heavy thunderstorm, a mudslide buried the Arlberg road (B197) in Stuben in the Vorarlberg district of Bludenz on Wednesday evening. Nobody was injured, but after the Arlberg tunnel, the second main traffic link between Tyrol and Vorarlberg also had to be temporarily closed.
The storm that hit the Vorarlberg side of the Arlberg shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening was short, but all the more violent. The main focus was on the small municipality of Stuben, where 30 liters of rain per square meter fell in less than half an hour.
The result: in the area of the "Stubiger Hohe Rüfe", rocks were set in motion and became a huge mudflow that rolled towards the valley. Between the villages of Langen and Stuben, the debris flow also rolled over the Passürtunnel, which is part tunnel and part gallery.
In the gallery area, the iron struts installed there acted like a sieve: the large boulders were deflected towards the river Alfenz, while smaller rocks, mud and debris were pressed into the tunnel, causing the roadway of the L197 to become buried several meters deep in places and impassable for traffic.
As the Arlberg tunnel is closed until October due to renovation work, car traffic from Tyrol to Vorarlberg and vice versa currently has to be diverted via Lech, Warth and the Bregenzerwald. Heavy goods vehicles have to take a wide detour.
Clean-up work began immediately and is still ongoing. Experts are currently clarifying whether the gallery at the Passau tunnel can be reopened to traffic. A further meeting has been scheduled for 10 am. A decision will be made on how to proceed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
