Bulls refrain from announcements before the start

The sporting director spoke yesterday not only about the coming season, but also about the current transfer window. Although he initially emphasized that he would not comment on rumours, he subsequently let a few things slip. For example, Seonbuchner confirmed that Strahinja Pavlovic is currently in concrete talks. However, the Serbian's transfer to Milan is probably only a formality anyway. More exciting were the Bayers' statements regarding Luka Sucic. As the "Krone" already reported on Wednesday, the "magic foot" is probably not an issue for the squad for the game in Graz. Seonbuchner has now also confirmed this: "Luka is currently in talks, which is why he hasn't been on the training pitch recently." The Croatian's departure seems unavoidable.