After water report: Carinthian tourism furious!

Claim for damages is pending

Particularly bizarre: the state politicians speak of a "draft" and claim that it was neither developed in consultation with internal state experts nor defined in consultation with political representatives. "For the tourism industry - not only at Lake Wörthersee - the wind has been force 12 ever since," the tourism experts make their position clear. Division chairman Josef Petritsch: "It is completely unacceptable that a few civil servants - apparently on their own time and with the support of an external service provider - have delivered a personally motivated, diligent task. The authors of this piece of work seem to lack any understanding of the economic reality and the possible consequences of such negative propaganda in the middle of the summer tourist season. We reserve the right to take appropriate legal action for damage to reputation and credit as well as for damages!", says Petritsch angrily.