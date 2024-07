Debate continues over hydrogen factory in Zurndorf

788 million liters of drinking water

All the more reason for the ÖVP to mobilize against the planned hydrogen factory in Zurndorf. According to club leader Markus Ulram, more than 788 million liters of drinking water are to be split into hydrogen and oxygen every year by the Northern Burgenland Water Supply Association (WLV): "That's 2.5 times the amount that all Burgenlanders need for drinking and cooking."