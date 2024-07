Team Vorarlberg ready for big attack on yellow

Good, not only for the 27-year-old, but also for his team. On the remaining six stages - with a total of 886.1 kilometers and 14,526 meters of altitude - the team can urgently need every rider to achieve Colin Stüssi's goal of defending his title. The 31-year-old is currently in second place, just 16 seconds behind Portuguese rider Afonso Eulálio from the ABTP Betao team. Eulálio had ousted Stüssi - who had already secured the yellow jersey with a solo victory on the first stage at the Observatorio Villa Nova - from the top of the overall standings on Saturday.