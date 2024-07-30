DB construction sites exacerbate bottleneck at the Brenner Pass

ÖBB wants to negotiate a postponement of one year

The journey over the Brenner Pass will be particularly challenging. Between Munich and Rosenheim, one of the most important axes for freight traffic over the pass, a closure of five (!) months is planned for the first half of 2027. At the same time, the Lueg Bridge on the A13 is also under construction - chaos is inevitable. "We are trying to achieve a postponement of one year," explains Mosser. Intensive talks are currently underway with the German and Italian infrastructure operators.