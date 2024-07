Energy prices fell again in June

However, energy prices are currently dampening overall inflation significantly. "We are currently seeing a sharp decline in the price of wood pellets and firewood in general," said Karina Knaus, Head of the Center for National Economy. It is common for the prices of these energy sources to fall over the summer months. "The price for a bulk purchase (6 tons) is currently well below 300 euros per ton again. The last time we saw prices like this was in 2021," says Knaus.