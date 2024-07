Storm: Surfers and boats in distress on Lake Wörthersee

By midday, a thunderstorm front was already moving across parts of Upper Carinthia. Fallen trees were reported in the district of Spittal. In the afternoon, the thunderstorm cell moved on towards the central region. "Several fallen trees were also reported here due to the storm," announced the provincial alarm and warning center and continued: "The water rescue team also had to be deployed. Because surfers and boaters were in distress at sea." The water rescue service is therefore also making patrols to get people ashore.