Russian oil storage facility on fire after drone attack

Kiev has Russia permanently in its sights

Ukraine is also firing at Russian targets on the territory of the neighboring state on a daily basis in order to stop military supplies. With Western aid, the country, which has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than two years, has significantly expanded its own production of drones. The damage and consequences of the strikes are disproportionate to the massive destruction and the number of fatalities caused by the Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.