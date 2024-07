Kitten was “disposed of” alive

A terrible case of animal cruelty took place on Tuesday between midnight and 9.15 a.m. in the Waldviertel district town of Zwettl. Unknown persons disposed of an approximately four to six-month-old kitten in an animal carcass container in Schwarzenauer Straße. It was found alive and quickly taken to the vet in Gföhl. The vet administered an infusion to the young velvet paw, to which the animal, which was massively infested with maggots and suffering from severe pain, no longer responded and was euthanized.