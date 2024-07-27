In front of her father
Tourist (20) fell to her death on Half Dome
In Yosemite National Park, a young tourist (20) fell to her death in front of her father. Grace had previously said that her shoes were so slippery. "It all happened so quickly. I tried to grab her, but she was already gone," the father now said.
The incident took place on July 13 on the 2693-metre-high Half Dome mountain in the US state of California. Grace and her father Jonathan Rohloff had planned a hike of almost 26 kilometers through the popular park. They also reached the summit of the dome-shaped mountain in Yosemite National Park.
But suddenly the weather changed. "A black cloud rolled in. I said: 'We have to get down now. We shouldn't be up here when it's raining'," said Jonathan Rohloff. He and his daughter then also began their descent, reported the German newspaper "Bild" online on Saturday. The surface of the mountain was slippery and wet at this point - a problem even for experienced hikers.
A black cloud rolled in. I said: 'We have to get down now. We shouldn't be up here when it's raining.
Jonathan Rohloff
New shoes were her undoing
Grace's new hiking boots may have been her undoing. The young student had bought them especially for the national park and had complained shortly before the accident that they were slippery. Her father tried to calm her daughter down, but she slipped shortly afterwards. "It all happened so quickly. I tried to grab her, but she was already gone." Grace fell past him into the depths.
Emergency call made
According to the report, Rohloff called into the gorge in vain, while other hikers made an emergency call. The rescue helicopter took three hours to arrive and could only determine the death of the tourist. She had suffered a skull fracture.
Thousands of tourists climb Half Dome every year. Fatal accidents occur time and again, partly due to the slippery rock. A permit must be obtained from the park authorities to climb the mountain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.