Why Europe’s last dictator is shaking badly

Nobody can get past him. The crazy cult of personality surrounding ruler Alexander Lukashenko knows no bounds on Belarusian state television. The president is in the news every day and featured in countless documentaries to mark his summer of anniversaries. This is because Europe's last dictator was first elected president exactly 30 years ago - on July 10, 1994. The tyrant also celebrated his 70th birthday at the end of August. However, the man with the distinctive moustache only has limited reason to celebrate.