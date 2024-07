11 goals! New Hartberg players start like a fire department

A veritable hurricane of goals swept over Regionalliga West club Bischofshofen! The Croatian neo-goalgetter Patrik Mijic, who arrived from Rogaska, scored three times in the 11:1 goal avalanche of the Schopp team: "Of course I'm pleased with my performance", said the "new Entrup", "but it was more important that we got promoted. The many goals give us confidence for the league. I hope we also score against LASK at the start." Elias Havel (2), Justin Omoregie and Nelson Amadin also scored among the newcomers.