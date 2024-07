A large contingent of emergency services - five fire departments, police, an emergency ambulance and the Christophorus 10 rescue helicopter - were deployed to the scene. A car and a truck collided on the B126 in the village of Unterstiftung between Zwettl an der Rodl and Bad Leonfelden at around 1.30 pm. Members of the fire department who happened to be passing by were first responders and informed the emergency services.