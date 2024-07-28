Graz delivers this year’s “Jedermann” eye-catcher

Director Robert Carsen has an international perspective on the play, has he also given the devil a new face?

It always bothered me that the devil in "Jedermann" degenerated into a slapstick number, and I also found the disguise very strange. I was afraid because I didn't want to be an act and wanted to give the devil more space, assertiveness and seriousness. With this in mind, I worked with the director Robert Carsen to develop the role of the devil, who doesn't have to change his appearance. He doesn't need horns, doesn't have to come on stage as Belzebub and get on his tail. The devil can appear in various guises, including the figure of the "good fellow". As an actor, I also find it more exciting to let the devil's dangerousness fascinate us not in the usual props, but through the acting and text.