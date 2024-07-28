Christoph Luser
Graz delivers this year’s “Jedermann” eye-catcher
The Salzburg Festival is experiencing a highlight with the new "Jedermann", in which Graz actor Christoph Luser plays no small part in the double role of the "good fellow" and the "devil". Resigned from the Burgtheater, celebrated in Salzburg: Everything speaks of the 44-year-old Styrian's acting strength and muscle play.
How did you feel about the performances in the last few days?
It was a great excitement and an exciting event that I had been looking forward to for a long time. I was extremely anxious, but not excited, because we could sense that the new production would come at the right time, that it would hit the right note and the right spirit of the times. And so we could hardly wait to finally perform the new material in front of an audience.
Is it a relieving moment when there are no boos?
Yes, because in the theater you never know how the audience will react. You experience wonderful rehearsal times and expect great success. But then you experience the opposite. In this case, it's an enriching collaboration with the ensemble and the director. I am extremely happy that this "Jedermann" has been so well received by the audience.
Director Robert Carsen has an international perspective on the play, has he also given the devil a new face?
It always bothered me that the devil in "Jedermann" degenerated into a slapstick number, and I also found the disguise very strange. I was afraid because I didn't want to be an act and wanted to give the devil more space, assertiveness and seriousness. With this in mind, I worked with the director Robert Carsen to develop the role of the devil, who doesn't have to change his appearance. He doesn't need horns, doesn't have to come on stage as Belzebub and get on his tail. The devil can appear in various guises, including the figure of the "good fellow". As an actor, I also find it more exciting to let the devil's dangerousness fascinate us not in the usual props, but through the acting and text.
The devil strips bare and shows a beguiling six-pack instead of horns.
That's how it turned out on the rehearsal stage, a rehearsal coincidence, so to speak. It was incredibly hot, shreds were flying and I had to give myself space and air. After all, Jedermann is also stripped bare in this production. Why shouldn't the devil be able to do it too and that's how they kept it with me.
Your muscle package is the talk of the festival.
(Laughs) Yes, many people ask how I got this body. To be honest, I didn't train for it. I just have my father's good genes. I used to dance a lot and there are still remnants of that, I also keep fit by playing tennis and going for walks. Here in Salzburg, society is very particular, always looking for something conspicuous. For me, it's purely the outward appearance and I hope that people also look at the content. The devil's muscle package is just a by-product.
The devil's muscle package isalso a good thing, because everyone talks about you.
It's very positive for me, because I haven't always had an easy time at the theater. In this respect, I'm happy about this engagement, because it came at the right time after my fixed engagement at the Vienna Burgtheater was no longer extended. That was a real shock for me, because it was also the first time that a director who hadn't really got to know me showed no willingness to negotiate. So I'm all the happier that I can embark on a new chapter in my life at the Jedermann.
Areyou hoping for another "Jedermann" engagement?
Yes, of course. I would be incredibly happy about an extension. It's a great festival, with a very motivated and professional ensemble and great people who are a pleasure to work with
Do you attend the parties on the fringes of the festival?
I always used to, but now I concentrate on the work, the rest is not important to me. If I go to a party, I only show up briefly because the hustle and bustle takes a lot of energy. Performing outdoors is much more strenuous than in the theater. You have to be disciplined and take it easy.
How strenuous can Jedermann be?
The cathedral square can heat up to an oven at 60 Graz, but it can also get cold in the evening, as a few days of rehearsals have shown. That's not without strain on the voice. Then there are the long distances between performances. I sprint between performances to get changed, the dressing room and make-up artist run with me, and in the rush, the lenses are pushed into my eyes. Performing this show is a challenge. It's an advantage if you're reasonably fit.
How do you recover from the stresses and strains of Jedermann?
An architect friend of mine found me a small lakeside house in Obertrum. It's 25 minutes from Salzburg and I commute there by motorcycle to rehearsals and performances. For me, work should go hand in hand with pleasure in Salzburg. In the morning and after performances, I jump into the lake and enjoy nature. It grounds me and keeps me away from the hustle and bustle.
Is therestill a connection to your home town of Graz?
Of course. My parents and my eldest brother live in Graz, as do my friends, some of whom visit me in Salzburg. I also always enjoy being in Graz to meet friends and go to the pubs. Graz is a beautiful home.
If you could believe in it and decide - heaven or hell?
Hell, of course, even if it looks like Everyman. But as in life, there is always both - you have to be open to everything.
Where does the devil show his grimace in your life?
(Laughs and thinks a little) He comes out in full force on the tennis court!
