Forum
Child window falls: Do we need more education?
Young children are exposed to a number of potential dangers in the home. One of these is that posed by inadequately secured windows. Unfortunately, young children are injured every year because they fall out of windows - with fatal consequences. What measures should be taken to raise awareness of this danger? Share your suggestions with the "Krone" community!
One thing is clear: blaming parents for such tragic accidents is not the right approach. Targeted education may be needed here, for example with regard to safety gates. Insect or cat screens in particular can have a protective effect on children, but they are not. However, close-meshed window grilles made of suitably robust materials that are firmly screwed in place are an option, as are lockable window handles. In general, young children should always be supervised when ventilating and windows should not be left open to reduce the risk.
How have you secured the windows in your home to prevent accidents of this kind? What kind of educational campaigns would you like to see to raise awareness of this issue? What other ideas do you have to protect children from falling out of windows? We look forward to your input on this topic!
