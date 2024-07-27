Olympic ticker
Lobnig gets started – LIVE today from 10.12 am
Five of the seven Austrian medal winners from the Tokyo Games will also be competing in Paris, including Magdalena Lobnig. However, the rower is probably the one of this quintet with the least chance of another podium finish this time. This is not due to a fundamental lack of class, but to the consequences of the intervertebral disc injury she suffered at the beginning of April. However, the 34-year-old, who has been out since last week, is aiming to surprise and get Austria's LG double sculls into the semi-finals. The race starts today at 10.12 am, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
In mid-June at the World Cup in Poznan, Lobnig had a serious test, she got more feedback from her feeling than from fifth place. "Finding the flow again is quite a challenge," said the Carinthian. "I was unhappy with myself for not being able to call up my status quo in the final when it came to technique. We worked very intensively and extensively on that. I watched videos of myself rowing before and after." As a result, she and coach Kurt Traer made changes and found a new setting.
"I believe that I can race"
A good one, according to Lobnig. Some of the material has been changed. "To get more confidence and to have a safety variant where I find the shot good," she explained. She was eliminated in a tough preliminary round. Her main rivals are Kara Kohler (USA) and European champion Jovana Arsic (SRB). "I think I can compete with them. I have to come third, then I'll move up." The medals will not be decided until Saturday next week (10.18 a.m.). Until then, the quarter-finals (Tuesday) and semi-finals (Thursday) have to be survived.
The focus after Tokyo 2021 on the pair, in which she and her sister Katharina were unable to row the final qualifying regatta due to the slipped disc, made the changeover difficult. "The single scull is simply more sensitive than the double scull," said Lobnig. "The injury forces me into a position that doesn't necessarily make me fast in the single scull." In Posen, she rowed in such a way that "the intervertebral discs are put under little stress". However, she was not able to keep up with the really fast ones, which should now be rectified.
"Unfortunately, it goes wrong"
"The challenge is to row the single scull in such a way that it is also fast in the race." This will happen in her "bronze" Tokyo boat, which Lobnig opted for during her recent training camp at Lake Weissensee. "Unfortunately, the other boat is going wrong. It took a knock in the spring," she explained to APA. "I constantly have to pull up on the port side, which I can't afford in a rowing race. That's why 'safety first', because it's going straight and I'm sitting well in the boat. I hope that the good vibes from Tokyo are on board."
Due to this starting position, the 2016 Olympic sixth-placer sees herself as "a complete outsider. You have to leave the church in the village. What is possible is that I can surprise. I hope that I can take advantage of the element of surprise." Lobnig would also like to surprise her support team. "They've put everything into making sure I can compete again." The army athlete recently recharged her batteries at a training camp at Weißensee. "You have peace and quiet there, you're protected and can just concentrate on the boat, rowing and training."
"Special experience" for Tiefenthaler
As the rowing competitions, like those of the slalom canoeists, are held far away from the Olympic Village in Vaires-sur-Marne, Lobnig is staying in a nearby hotel. Louisa Altenhuber/Lara Tiefenthaler, however, have opted for the village. "It's my first Games and a special experience to sleep in the village," explained Tiefenthaler. The one-hour journey to the regatta course will be accepted. The Viennese lightweight duo is aiming for the semi-finals of the top twelve. "If everything works out, then the top ten," said Altenhuber, 29 years old since Wednesday.
The day after their arrival, the pair's Wednesday training session was not so badly affected by the wind, but it could become a criterium. "It's supposed to be quite difficult because the wind comes from the side and the course is quite open," says Tiefenthaler. "There are few trees around, it's all flat. The water provides a large surface to attack." Lobnig: "The wind comes from a different direction every day. I've worked on that well over the last few days, that I find the shot better with every wind." She wants to practise her starts on Friday.
"Gigantic"
The three Austrians are impressed by the 500 m long grandstand on both sides of the shore. Altenhuber: "It's gigantic for a rowing regatta. It will make a difference to the race when the background noise gets very loud early on." The red-white-red duo planning the opening ceremony will be able to find out for the first time on Sunday (11.30 am) what it will be like. The intermediate heats are scheduled for Monday (11.00), the semi-finals for Wednesday (11.34) and the A and B finals for Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
