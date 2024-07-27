Lobnig gets started – LIVE today from 10.12 am

Five of the seven Austrian medal winners from the Tokyo Games will also be competing in Paris, including Magdalena Lobnig. However, the rower is probably the one of this quintet with the least chance of another podium finish this time. This is not due to a fundamental lack of class, but to the consequences of the intervertebral disc injury she suffered at the beginning of April. However, the 34-year-old, who has been out since last week, is aiming to surprise and get Austria's LG double sculls into the semi-finals. The race starts today at 10.12 am, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).