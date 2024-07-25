Girlfriend (15) beaten “so she would lose child”

Pregnant 15-year-old girl beaten up

In November 2023, the 15-year-old girl, who was also 15 at the time, told her boyfriend that she was pregnant. "The defendant was initially happy about the child," said the public prosecutor. But that quickly changed: When the girl refused to have an abortion, he allegedly hit her against the stomach several times - "so that she would lose the child." Two months later, he also allegedly raped her.