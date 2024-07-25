16-year-old charged
Girlfriend (15) beaten “so she would lose child”
It is unbelievable what a 16-year-old boy is accused of in Vienna provincial court: He is said to have regularly beaten his girlfriend, who was the same age, and once even raped her. When the girl became pregnant unplanned, he didn't like it - he tried to force an abortion with violence.
The two were just 13 years old when they entered into a relationship - at the age of 16, they were already sitting opposite each other in court as victim and defendant. In a monotone and emotionless voice, the stateless man faces the accusations of the public prosecutor. Which are even more shocking in view of his young age.
"First beaten weekly and then daily"
From June 2023 to March 2024, the then 15-year-old is said to have been regularly violent towards his girlfriend. "He first beat her weekly and then daily," pleaded the public prosecutor. It would have been groundless jealousy and differences of opinion that the accused did not know how to resolve otherwise.
Pregnant 15-year-old girl beaten up
In November 2023, the 15-year-old girl, who was also 15 at the time, told her boyfriend that she was pregnant. "The defendant was initially happy about the child," said the public prosecutor. But that quickly changed: When the girl refused to have an abortion, he allegedly hit her against the stomach several times - "so that she would lose the child." Two months later, he also allegedly raped her.
§ Section 98 StGB Termination of pregnancy without the consent of the pregnant woman
(1) Anyone who terminates a pregnant woman's pregnancy without her consent shall be punished with imprisonment of up to three years; if the act results in the death of the pregnant woman, with imprisonment of six months to five years.
The 16-year-old in the Vienna Regional Court is quite unimpressed by the accusations - probably the only one in the entire courtroom. He admits: "I only hit her in the face. But not every day." Then he begins to talk about their relationship: The young couple almost only met in a park, sometimes at Vienna-Landstraße station. "My parents didn't allow that between us," the teenager explains.
I hit her about ten times, with the flat of my hand. I didn't know any better.
16-jähriger Angeklagter im Wiener Landesgericht
Jealousy quickly set in for the accused: "We kept arguing about it. I hit her about ten times, with the flat of my hand. I didn't know any better" - but he didn't make a face. However, the photos of the girl's cheek that are held up to him show a large bruise. "That looks more like a fist to me," the judge confronts him.
But the 16-year-old denies this. And he also pleads not guilty to the charges of rape and attempted abortion without the pregnant woman's consent. A verdict in the jury trial is still pending. He faces up to five years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
