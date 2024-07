“Finish line in sight”: Kerber ends her career

Kerber became a mother for the first time 17 months ago and was unable to build on her great successes at the peak of her career after returning to the sport. She won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016 and became the first German world number one after Steffi Graf. This was followed two years later by her triumph at the Wimbledon grass court classic. This makes the Kiel native the most successful German tennis player after Graf. She also won Olympic silver at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.