New captain's rule
Pacult: “That’s something invented again”
The captain's rule has already been applied at the European Football Championship and has provoked many positive reactions. Now this rule is also being introduced in the Bundesliga. Cult coach Peter Pacult doesn't think much of it: "That's something that's been invented again. They should concentrate on other things that are more important."
The majority of the league's coaches and captains are at least looking forward to the new rule, which is intended to prevent spontaneous meetings around the referee and delays in the flow of the game. "I think this rule is excellent," said Salzburg coach Pepijn Lijnders, for example. The new rule states that only the captains of both teams are allowed to complain to the referees about their decisions. The days of a crowd of players talking to the referee should be over. "I've never liked it when players crowd around the referee, attacking him or putting on a show. This will make it easier for the referees to make the right decisions," explained Dutchman Lijnders, who took over at the former series champions in the summer.
Schopp: "I'm not entirely sure if it will work that way"
Hartberg coach Markus Schopp and Gernot Messner from promoted GAK are also in favor of the new rules. "Then there are very clear rules. There will be a yellow card for someone who comes and a yellow card for someone who talks. Before, it was always vague and the referee could decide based on his feelings," said Messner. "But I have one or two colleagues in my team where I'm still not quite sure whether it works like that. But it's a good set of rules for once," said Schopp.
With their fundamentally positive assessment, the two are representative of the majority of Bundesliga coaches and captains. This opinion was revealed by an APA flash poll at the press conference at the start of the season in Vienna on Monday. According to his own words, Austrias new coach Stephan Helm sees the rule as "totally positive". Manfred Fischer was also thinking of his own advantage in his assessment. "I'm glad, because otherwise I'd probably be suspended after the fifth game after five yellow cards," said the Austria captain with a wink.
"The flow of the game is getting faster"
Rapid coach Robert Klauß is also a fan of the new rule. "It worked well at the European Championship. I think it reduces the number of pack formations and that everyone gives their opinion," said the German. "The flow of the game is much faster, there's more play again," added neo-Rapid captain Matthias Seidl. However, several coaches pointed out that it depends on the implementation by the officials. "Because it shouldn't be the case that no other players are allowed to show emotion. That you immediately draw a card if a player gets a bit upset," said Altach's Joachim Standfest. "I'm curious to see how the referees will interpret it. It'll be interesting to see how strictly it's handled," said WSG Tirol coach Philipp Semlic.
"It's absolutely fine, but you have to make sure you find a good balance," noted WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer. Gerald Scheiblehner from Blau-Weiß Linz spoke of a change for the players. "It might be a bit easier for the referees. If both sides improve, it would be good for the Bundesliga."
Storm coach Christian Ilzer did not want to say too much on the subject, but then expressed a clear opinion. "Basically, having discipline on the pitch towards the referees and letting the referees concentrate is fine. But you shouldn't kill all emotions on the pitch," said the Styrian. "Proper top referees are very good psychologists and can also handle emotions and people, so you don't need to completely shut everything down."
Pacult: "That's something made up again"
LASK coach Thomas Darasz is apparently completely unaware of the discussion about the pros and cons of the rule. "I don't really care about these things. They are side issues that I don't concern myself with at all," he emphasized. Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult expressed a similar opinion. "That's something else that's made up. They should rather take care of other things, they would be more important," said the Viennese in the direction of the rule makers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
