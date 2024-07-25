Pacult: “That’s something invented again”

The majority of the league's coaches and captains are at least looking forward to the new rule, which is intended to prevent spontaneous meetings around the referee and delays in the flow of the game. "I think this rule is excellent," said Salzburg coach Pepijn Lijnders, for example. The new rule states that only the captains of both teams are allowed to complain to the referees about their decisions. The days of a crowd of players talking to the referee should be over. "I've never liked it when players crowd around the referee, attacking him or putting on a show. This will make it easier for the referees to make the right decisions," explained Dutchman Lijnders, who took over at the former series champions in the summer.