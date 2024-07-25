Well-known Salzburgers shoot against Teflon Boris’ appearance

Intelligence, eloquence: Boris Johnson does not lack these qualities. The British Prime Minister until 2022 and elite school graduate can recite passages from Homer's Illiad for minutes on end in ancient Greek. But there is also the Johnson who drove his country into Brexit and thus into ruin, who rarely took the truth very seriously. Scandals cost the man who compared himself to Moses and preferred cats and dogs to humans in the 2021 flight evacuation from Afghanistan his job.