Ferrari now accepts cryptocurrencies in Europe

Purchase in Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC possible

For the launch of its program in the USA, Ferrari turned to BitPay, one of the largest cryptocurrency payment processors, and enabled transactions in Bitcoin, Ether and USDC, one of the largest so-called stablecoins. Under the program, BitPay converts crypto payments into traditional currencies on behalf of Ferrari merchants to protect them from price fluctuations. There are no fees or surcharges for customers. The company did not disclose whether Ferrari will use other payment processors in Europe and other regions.