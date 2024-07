“Herzensmensch” family loses a kind soul

It is with deep sadness that we announce that a great person of the heart has left us unexpectedly," says Erna Leopold's party. After a short, serious illness, the Waldviertel native passed away at the age of 74. And she leaves behind a huge gap, and not just in her loving family. Her commitment to Mobile Hospizhilfe Horn touched many people, which was also honored as part of the "Krone" Herzensmensch campaign.