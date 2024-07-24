Before the Spain match
Olympics: Bomb alert at Paris stadium!
Bomb alert at the Olympic Games! A suspicious bag was discovered south of the Princes Park Stadium in Paris before the soccer match between Spain and Uzbekistan(3 pm in the sportkrone.at ticker).
The streets around the Roland Garros tennis complex and the stadium have been cordoned off. Residents are not allowed to enter their homes and traffic, including the Olympic bus service, has been suspended. The police are on site.
The first match of the Olympic Games is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. in the arena where the French top club Paris St. Germain usually plays - the preliminary round match of the soccer tournament between Spain and Uzbekistan (3 p.m.).
Security expenditure doubled
In the second match in the evening (9 p.m.), Israel will face Mali in the same stadium. Due to the Israeli participation and the associated risk situation, security measures have already been increased to a maximum in advance. Exact details of the security measures are being kept secret. However, it is known that the security costs for the 2024 Games in Paris are around twice as high as for the 2021 Games in Tokyo.
Death threats
In recent days, members of the Israeli delegation have received death threats, including flag bearers Peter Paltchik (judo) and Meiron Amir Cheruti (swimming), who were even invited to their own funerals in their private emails. Yael Arad, President of the Israeli National Olympic Committee, explained according to media reports: "We take these threats seriously, but we will not be rattled. Our athletes have been prepared for such situations and know how to deal with them."
