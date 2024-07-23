Thiem emotional: “A special place in my heart”

In purely sporting terms, there wasn't much for the 30-year-old to gain on Tuesday. "It wasn't my best day today, but it was an emotional match," explained Thiem. His family was also there, who experienced an emotional farewell together with the Lower Austrian.

Family and girlfriend by his side

After the match, the tournament organizers had prepared a tribute to Thiem's "Kitzbühel life's work". In front of his parents, brother Moritz and girlfriend Lili Paul-Roncalli, his greatest moments were first shown in video sequences, after which he received a valuable, newly designed Kitzbühel chamois set with diamonds and Swarovski stones.