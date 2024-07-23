Vorteilswelt
1000 beaming women and one lucky birthday girl

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 20:30

When the "Krone" truck is already buzzing in the morning and Babsi Schett is handing out goodie bags, when the sales staff are gearing up for a high-turnover day and the bars are stocking up on Prosecco - then it's "Krone" Ladies Day at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel. 

They were already queuing an hour before admission: the ladies who were offered free entry to the tennis spectacle by the "Krone" on Ladies Day. For 1000 women, the wait was well worth it: the tennis fans not only received tickets, but also well-filled goodie bags - handed out by tennis legend Babsi Schett. "A magazine, lots of vouchers, a poncho, a fan, wristbands and glucose," said one visitor.

Groups on a spying and shopping mission
Armed with the vouchers, the hobby doubles group from TC Brixlegg has already had a look around the spacious Trade Village. One member of the group has already scored some shoes. "Let's see if we can get our hands on them too," laughs her friend.

An Upper Austrian women's group is on a sort of "corporate espionage mission": "We have an ATP tournament in Mauthausen ourselves, and we are the support team. We love and live tennis!" The women have been coming to the Gamsstadt for years: "Kitzbühel is Kitzbühel - nothing about it is not special!" The fact that three Austrians - Sebastian Ofner, Lukas Neumayer and Dominic Thiem - served on Center Court yesterday did not dampen the enthusiasm, of course.

 Prosecco and anticipation were the order of the day
We meet Marie and Kira, who also came from Upper Austria, on the way to the Center Court. "But maybe we'll make a stop at the Prosecco stand," the young women revealed with a grin.

Betrina and Lara are also happy about the welcome bubbles. "Great!" was their verdict on the taste, "but watching the tennis is of course the highlight." The friends have a definite highlight for their visit: "The night session with Dominic Thiem!"

Anna Elisabeth Hauser toasted her win with Kitzhof boss Johannes Mitterer.
Anna Elisabeth Hauser toasted her win with Kitzhof boss Johannes Mitterer.
Winners enjoyed celebrity treatment
The fact that the tournament day lasted particularly long due to the Austrian's evening match certainly didn't bother one player: Anna Elisabeth Hauser from Kitzbühel won two nights at the elegant Hotel Kitzhof and two VIP tickets for yesterday (Tuesday) at last year's Ladies Day. After the day at the Kitzhof started with a champagne breakfast for her and a friend yesterday, it continued in the Champions Club.

Karin Morth (left) was presented with her prize by former ski star Michi Kirchgasser and Claus Meinert ("Krone").
Karin Morth (left) was presented with her prize by former ski star Michi Kirchgasser and Claus Meinert ("Krone").
I'm celebrating my birthday with friends at the Generali Open. It's our first time here! I never actually win anything, but this time I had a feeling!

Karin Morth, VIP-Gewinnerin 2024

The "Kronen Zeitung" raffled off this package again this year. The winner, Karin Morth from Ammersee in Bavaria, was completely bowled over. And the assembled visitors immediately serenaded her. Because Morth also celebrated her birthday yesterday. "I'm absolutely delighted!" the German was jubilant. She left it open as to who she will be returning to the Gamsstadt for the pampering program next year: "I can think of a few dear friends." One thing is for sure: "Then I'll be celebrating my birthday in Kitzbühel again next year!"

read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
