1000 beaming women and one lucky birthday girl

The "Kronen Zeitung" raffled off this package again this year. The winner, Karin Morth from Ammersee in Bavaria, was completely bowled over. And the assembled visitors immediately serenaded her. Because Morth also celebrated her birthday yesterday. "I'm absolutely delighted!" the German was jubilant. She left it open as to who she will be returning to the Gamsstadt for the pampering program next year: "I can think of a few dear friends." One thing is for sure: "Then I'll be celebrating my birthday in Kitzbühel again next year!"