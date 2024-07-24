Graz Airport: No future for Vienna connection

Gewessler: Two arguments for the end of the connection

This emerges from a response to a question from the Green Minister to the Freedom Party, which is available to the "Krone". In it, the Styrian-born minister argues her position with two main arguments: Firstly, the Aviation Strategy 2040+ shows that the connections to Munich and Frankfurt are the most important transfer airports for Thalerhof, with Schwechat only coming in third place. In addition, the Federal Environment Agency estimated that the Graz-Vienna connection alone caused CO2 emissions of 4,800 to 5,600 tons between 2015 and 2019.